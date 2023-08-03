Janie Mae Sherrell passed away on Monday, July 31st, 2023 at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Giles County, TN on July 17th, 1932 and was 91 years old.
Janie was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening, and working in her flower beds. Janie cherished her children, and loved to spend time with her family every chance that she could. She enjoyed traveling. One of her favorite destinations was the beach. Janie was known for her cooking, especially her delicious fried pies. She joined church at an early age. She was a devoted member of Lewter’s Chapel M.B Church where she served on the Mothers Board. She was a member of the choir, and helped serve in the kitchen.
Janie was preceded in death by, her parents, Milton and Jane Holt, Brothers, Floyd, David Lee, Glen, James Robert, Milton, and Howard, Sister, Vernell Thompson, Grandson, Chauncey Sherrell, Granddaughter, Dwan Sherrell, Great Grandchild, Chabreya Campbell, and Great-Great Grandchild, Rico Ragland, and Nevaeh Ragland.
She is survived by,
Daughter, Barbara (James) Smith of Ardmore, TN
Son, Joe Sherrell of Elkton, TN
Daughter, Sadie Jones of Elkton, TN
Son, Bobby (Rosie) Sherrell of Elkton, TN
Daughter, Edith Garrison of Elkton, TN
Brother, Richard Holt of Canton, OH
15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends also survive.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 6th, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton, TN.
The funeral service will follow on Sunday, August 6th, 2023 at 12:00pm at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton, TN.
The burial will take place at Odd Fellow Cemetery.
