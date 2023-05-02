LOCAL OBITUARY

Jason David Collier, 46, of Lexington, AL, passed away April 30, 2023 at his home. Jason was a member of Centerhill Church of Christ.

Jason is survived by:

Mother: Deborah Collier

Sons: Colt & Rhett Collier

Brother: Jeremy Collier (Julie)

Maternal Grandfather: Reed Beavers

Nieces and nephews: Wheeler and Avery Collier & Clay Birdyshaw

He was preceded in death by:

Father: James David Collier

Maternal grandmother:  Jean Beavers

Paternal grandparents:  Hautie & Mildred Collier

Visitation will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 P.M.

The family would like to say a special thanks to North Alabama Hospice for their care.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Jason Collier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

