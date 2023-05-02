Jason David Collier, 46, of Lexington, AL, passed away April 30, 2023 at his home. Jason was a member of Centerhill Church of Christ.
Jason is survived by:
Mother: Deborah Collier
Sons: Colt & Rhett Collier
Brother: Jeremy Collier (Julie)
Maternal Grandfather: Reed Beavers
Nieces and nephews: Wheeler and Avery Collier & Clay Birdyshaw
He was preceded in death by:
Father: James David Collier
Maternal grandmother: Jean Beavers
Paternal grandparents: Hautie & Mildred Collier
Visitation will be Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will follow at 1:00 P.M.
The family would like to say a special thanks to North Alabama Hospice for their care.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.