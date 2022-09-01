Jason John Casteel , age 37 of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a handyman,and of the Christian Faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Richard Clinard will be officiating. Burial will follow in Brace Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Daughter- Julie Kate Casteel Leoma, TN
Step-Son- Joey Cooper Leoma, TN
Parents- Carlos & Vicky Higdon Casteel Leoma, TN
2 Brothers- Jared Ron Casteel (April) Leoma, TN
David Michael Casteel (Rachael) Soddy Daisy, TN
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.