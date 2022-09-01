LOCAL OBITUARY

Jason John Casteel , age 37 of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt Medical Center He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a handyman,and of the Christian Faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm Richard Clinard will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Brace Cemetery

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Daughter-                      Julie Kate Casteel                                  Leoma, TN

Step-Son-                       Joey Cooper                                           Leoma, TN    

Parents-                       Carlos & Vicky Higdon Casteel            Leoma, TN

2 Brothers-                  Jared Ron Casteel (April)                      Leoma, TN

                                     David Michael Casteel (Rachael)          Soddy Daisy, TN

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

 

 

