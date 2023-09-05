Jason Lee Perry, age 48, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a handyman, and employed with Frito Lay. He enjoyed fishing with his children, traveling, and loved animals.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. "Pete" and Shirley Ann Watt Perry; and one brother, James Allen Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Colton Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Lilah Perry and Kara Perry, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Sherrie Perry Guerrero (Mike) of Dallas, TX and Misty Perry of Lawrenceburg, TN; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, September 8, 2023, at Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Flatwoods Freewill Baptist Church at 1:00 PM Friday, September 8, 2023, with Carl D. Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Kidd Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
