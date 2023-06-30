Jason Lynn Laurence, 41, of Lexington died Friday, June 30, 2023, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 2, 2023, 12-3 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Bishop Dino Atkins officiating. Burial will be at Nebo Cemetery.
Mr. Laurence was very active with all youth sports at Lexington and will be missed. He was the Return Manager at American Wholesale Books. He was an avid University Tennessee sports fan. His most favorite was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bobby Lynn Laurence; grandparents, G.W. and Jewel Thornton; mother in law, Barbara Tean Cox.
Mr. Laurence is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Laurence; son, Jacob Lynn Laurence; parents, Randy and Debbie Laurence; siblings, Haley Wilhelm (Blake) and Shane Laurence (Jennifer); nieces, Gracin and Blakley Laurence and Mary Laurence Wilhelm; granny, Twyla Laurence.
