J.D. Henson , age 78 of Hokes Bluff, AL passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Whiteville, TN,an United States Veteran of the National Guard, worked at Salant & Salant,and a member of Loretto First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 10:00 am. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife Sandra Henson Hokes Bluff, AL
2 Sons- Anthony Henson (Lea) Hokes Bluff, AL
Kevin Henson (Crystal) Norton, VA
Brother- Donald Henson (Donna) Middleton, TN
6 Grandchildren- Molly Ann Alexander (Tyler), Megan Willbanks (Austin),
Mallory Henson, Samantha McClellan (CeCe), Gabrielle Henson, & Keely Henson
3 Great Grandchildren- Harrison, Henson, & Emi James
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Hossie & Birdie Ferrell Henson
Brothers- Lloyd Eubanks
Floyd Eubanks
