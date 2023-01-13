LOCAL OBITUARY

J.D. Henson , age 78 of Hokes Bluff, AL passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.  He was a native of Whiteville, TN,an United States Veteran of the National Guard, worked at Salant & Salant,and a member of Loretto First Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 10:00 am Mahlon Fisher will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens

Visitation will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Wife                               Sandra Henson                                          Hokes Bluff, AL

2 Sons-                          Anthony Henson (Lea)                              Hokes Bluff, AL

                                      Kevin Henson (Crystal)                             Norton, VA

Brother-                       Donald Henson (Donna)                           Middleton, TN

6 Grandchildren-       Molly Ann Alexander (Tyler), Megan Willbanks (Austin),

Mallory Henson, Samantha McClellan (CeCe), Gabrielle Henson, & Keely Henson

3 Great Grandchildren- Harrison, Henson, & Emi James

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Hossie & Birdie Ferrell Henson

Brothers- Lloyd Eubanks

                  Floyd Eubanks

     

