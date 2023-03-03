Jean B. Cosby, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2923, in NHC, Pulaski, TN.
She was born in Louisville, KY, on March 31, 1930, graduate of Beech Hill High School, taught school for 34 years at Pulaski Elementary, did genealogy on cemeteries and deaths in Giles County and surrounding areas, member of First Baptist Church in Pulaski, she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Edgar and Maggie Evaline Burns, husband, James E. Cosby, Jr., son, Thomas E. Cosby, sister, Juanita Bledsoe and brother, Paul Burns.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 5PM to 8PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors are: son, Alan Cosby, Goodspring, daughter, Mary Jean Nave (Rex), Goodspring, nephew, Dwight Bledsoe (Karen), grandchildren, Lauren Hallmark, Loretto, Andrew Nave, Goodspring, Cory Nave, Murfreesboro, Chelsey Cosby, Pulaski, Nathan Cosby, Richardson, TX, Michael Cosby, McKinney, TX, Tyler Cosby, Goodspring, great grandchildren, Adyson, Hadley and Jace Nave, Hannah and Hallie Hallmark.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.