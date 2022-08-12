Jean Garner, age 86, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
She was born October 20, 1935 in Pulaski, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, William and Laura Elizabeth Burchell Morgan, husband, Thomas Garner, son, David Garner, daughter in law, Shari Garner, brothers, George, Leon, and Tom Morgan, her twin sister, Jane Dickey and sisters, Mae Russell, Dot Fralix, Inez White and Lizzie Wilburn.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 5 PM until 8PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:00PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors are: daughters, Tammy Smith, Pulaski, Carol Risner (Joe), Liberty Hill, sons, Steve Garner and Bubba Garner (Becky) all of Pulaski, daughter in law, Tammy Garner, Pulaski, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
As a very loving and devoted wife and mother, Jean was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, sitting on the front porch, watching Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, and riding through Amish country, but most of all, she loved her family. She had a smile that would brighten any room and a laugh that would warm your heart.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations for Funeral Expenses may be made to the family.
