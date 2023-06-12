Jean Holliman Gruber, 83, of Florence died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Glenwood Nursing and Rehab Center.
A graveside service will be Thursday, June 15, 2023, 11 AM at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Gruber was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Gruber; parents, Ed and Cleo Holliman.
She is survived by her children, Tim Gruber (April), Phillip Gruber, and Steve Gruber (Camille); grandchildren, Clay Gruber, Erin Gruber, Caroline Gruber, and Emily Gruber.
Special thanks to Glenwood Nursing and Rehab Centers administration and staff.
