Jean Hurley Duty, age 83, went home to her heavenly Father on February 17, 2023, following an extended illness. She was surrounded by family and friends at her home in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
Born in Grundy, Virginia on August 24, 1939, to Sam and Alice Hurley, she was a long-time resident of Buchanan County, currently residing with her daughter in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a member of Little Prater Church of Christ for many years. She married the love of her life, Kermit and together they experienced life together for 59 precious years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family above all else.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kermit; brothers, Vernie Hurley and Dallas Kent Hurley; sisters, Juanita Hurley and Carma Lee Peters; and niece, Tresea Church Lee.
Those left to cherish her life and memory include her daughter, Connie Wise and husband Darrel of Lawrenceburg, TN; son, Kermit Duty, Jr. and wife Linda of Grundy, VA; grandchildren include, Trista Shah and husband Pranav of Richmond, VA, Taylor Lee of Bristol, VA, Kameron Duty and wife Morgan of Grundy, VA, and Emma Duty of Grundy, VA; great-grandchildren, Nikhil Shah, Ravi Shah, and Parker Boyd; brothers, Sammy Hurley and wife Linda of Springboro, OH and Keister Hurley and wife Beverly of Lebanon, TN; sister, Joyce McNeal of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law, Stanley Duty and wife Sandy of Cedar Bluff, VA; sister-in-law, Cathy Duty of Abingdon, VA; and brother-in-law, Brady Bostic of Grundy, VA. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
A special “Thank You” to her wonderful nurses, Stacey Perry, Penny Marston, Lynn Wells, and Jessica Cunningham; Chaplain, Lanier Nail; and friend, Karen Roberts. Each one held a special place in Jean’s heart and we thank you for the exceptional level of love and care you provided.
Service details are yet to be determined, but will be held in Grundy, VA and entombment at Mountain Rest Mausoleum, Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, VA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.