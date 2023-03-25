Jean Weatherford, age 88, of Lynnville, died March 24, 2023, at her home in Lynnville. She was born August 10, 1934, to the late Colie Lee and Frances Baird Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband Russell Weatherford, her son Terry Wayne Rutherford, her grandson Dake Weatherford, and her brothers J.C. and Louie Smith.
Survivors include her daughter Patricia Weatherford Ruddy and husband Bob of Lynnville, her son David Weatherford and wife Lynn of Lynnville, her brother Bill Smith and wife Ruth of Cincinnati, and her grandchildren, Lyndsey Weatherford, Kayla Ruddy, Kyle Ruddy, and Gracey Weatherford Conway and husband Isaac.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 26, 2023, beginning at 12 noon at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, where Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Lynnwood Cemetery.
