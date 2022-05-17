Jeanne Raines Roberts of McMinnville, TN, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, TN, at the age of 91.
She was born December 4, 1930, in Hartford, TN, the daughter of Della and Saul Joseph Raines. She married her late husband, Johnny Roberts, on May 1, 1949 and spent 60 wonderful years together before he passed away in 2009.
Jeanne lived in Lawrenceburg through 1962 and then McMinnville. Jeanne was an assisted living resident in Nashville for the past three years. Jeanne was a wonderful and much loved wife and mother. She enjoyed taking care of her family as well as gardening and homemaking. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her pet dog, Sam.
Jeanne is survived by her children, Jim of Nashville; Jan (David) Bratcher; and Steve; granddaughters Emily (Michael) Horton and Martha (Luke) Willis and six great-grandchildren, all of McMinnville.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Mimosa Cemetery at 1:00 PM Wednesday, May 18, 2022, with Billy Beal officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.