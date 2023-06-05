Jedidiah James Zleh passed away Friday, June 2, 2023 at STRHS-Pulaski. He was born in Nashville, TN on March 29, 2022.
He was such a loving little boy who was always happy and smiling and could always bring a smile to anyone around him. Though he couldn’t talk much he always sang Happy Birthday. Jed loved watching Cocomelon and playing soccer with his brothers. Jed was one of the greatest blessings to his family and all who knew him.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 from 4:00pm until 5:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 5:00pm at the Assembly of God.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Floyd and Beverly Hewitt, grandfather, Augugtus Pahou Zleh, and great aunt, Cynthia Hendrickson.
He is survived by his,
Mother, Whitney Zleh of Pulaski
Father, Guei Zleh of Pulaski
Brothers, Obadiah, Zayden, Zayre Zleh
Grandparents, Jim and Kelli Hewitt of Pulaski
Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Jedidiah James Zleh.
