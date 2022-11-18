Jeffrey Dwain Bevis, 57, of Florence, AL, passed away November 17, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Jeffrey was a machinist and member of the Church of Christ faith.
Jeffrey is survived by:
Mother: Donna Stults Bevis
Brother: Glen Bevis and wife Sandra
Special Sister: Keisha Bevis
Nephew: Wes Bevis and wife Maggie
Niece: Baylee McCombs and husband Kyle
Great-Niece and Nephew: Josie and Jack
Aunt & Best Friend: Rhonda Farrar
Preceded in death by:
Father-Charles Bevis
Grandparents: Earl and Amy Bevis & Hubert and Kathryn Stults
There will be a private graveside service for Jeffrey at Railroad Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice nurses Shea and Katie for their care and support during this difficult time.
