LOCAL OBITUARY

Jeffrey Dwain Bevis, 57, of Florence, AL, passed away November 17, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Jeffrey was a machinist and member of the Church of Christ faith.

Jeffrey is survived by:

Mother: Donna Stults Bevis

Brother: Glen Bevis and wife Sandra

Special Sister: Keisha Bevis

Nephew: Wes Bevis and wife Maggie

Niece: Baylee McCombs and husband Kyle

Great-Niece and Nephew: Josie and Jack

Aunt  & Best Friend: Rhonda Farrar

Preceded in death by:

Father-Charles Bevis

Grandparents: Earl and Amy Bevis & Hubert and Kathryn Stults

There will be a private graveside service for Jeffrey at Railroad Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice nurses Shea and Katie for their care and support during this difficult time.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Bevis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you