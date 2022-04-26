Jeffrey L. Hale, 64, of Iron City, TN, passed away April 22, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Lawrenceburg. He was a member of Iron City Church of Christ.
Survivors include:
Brothers: Joe Hale, Denny Hale & Nickie Hale
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Quill E. Hale & Dall Marie Looney Hale
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Alvin Alstin officiating. Burial will be at Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
