Jeffrey L. Hale, 64, of Iron City, TN, passed away April 22, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Lawrenceburg.  He was a member of Iron City Church of Christ. 

Survivors include:

            Brothers:  Joe Hale, Denny Hale & Nickie Hale

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Quill E. Hale & Dall Marie Looney Hale

Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Alvin Alstin officiating.  Burial will be at Richardson Chapel Cemetery. 

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

