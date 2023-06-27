Jeffrey Scott Hillhouse passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023.
He was born in Lawrenceburg, TN, on November 1, 1976, he loved his family and loved to talk, he loved hunting, fishing, collecting tools, crystal rocks, and could work on anything. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Oscar Hillhouse, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Fall River Cemetery.
Survivors are: mother, Linda Nave (Jerry), Fall River, wife, Kristy Hillhouse, Florence, daughters, Cynthia Hillhouse (Brittany), Florence, Meranda Kellogg (Caleb), Leoma, Avery Hillhouse, Florence, brother, David Hillhouse and Nicky Hillhouse both of Fall River, sister, Carrielyn Foust (Buddy), Pulaski, granddaughter, Emmalyn Ivy.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
