Jeffery Wayne Dye, age 60, resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jeffery was born August 23, 1963 in Lawrenceburg and was the son of the late Ezra Ellison Dye and the late Jane Ann Ray Dye. He played softball and was in a bowling league for years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 27 years, LueVonna Dye; sons, Lee Dye, Jeremy Dye, and Gracie Dye; sisters, Cindy (Noah) Shannon and Pam Davis; grandchild, Hayden Edward Dye; four step grandchildren; and extended family, Venisia Littrell and Ricky Littrell.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jayme Dye; sister, Lana Dye; and extended family, Paul Littell and Annie Littrell.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website www.TnFunerals.com
--
Heritage Funeral Home
& Cremation Services, LLC
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.