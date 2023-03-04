Jeffy O'Neal Daniels, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Collinwood, TN, retired mechanic from the City of Lawrenceburg, and a member of Thousand Hills Cowboy Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Harrison "O. H." and Daisy Marie Overton Daniels; one daughter, Nena Sue Daniels; one son, Tracy O'Neal Daniels; two great-grandchildren; one brother; and seven sisters.
He is survived by two daughters, Angela Daniels of Edmonton, KY and Melissa Comstock of Greensburg, KY; one son, Jeffy O'Neal Daniels II of Lawrenceburg, TN; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Tony Daniels, Billy Daniels, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one sister, Adena Thornton of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, March 06, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 07, 2023. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
