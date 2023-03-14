Jenice Frances Joiner White , age 81 of Killen, AL passed away Friday March 10, 2023 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehab after a extended illness. she was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.worked for Reynolds/Wise Alloys,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday March17, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Kerry Russ will be officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday March 16, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Preston Travis White Killen, AL
2-Sons- Keith Russ (Denise) Bonnertown, TN
Kerry Russ (Michelle) Lebanon, TN
1-Daughter- Kim Stutts (Tony) Five Points, TN
1-Stepdaughter- Karen Icolano (Paul) Athens, AL
1-Brother- Harvey Joiner Nashville, TN
1-Sister- Jeanette Kirby Five Points, TN
6-Grandchildren- Dustin Stutts, Tyler Russ, Taylor, Russ
Jordan Russ, Shay Smith, & Dakota Russ
4-Great Grandchildren- Kendall, Kinlee, & Reagan Stutts
Amelia Russ
4-Step Grandchildren- Mary Icolano, Gene & Steven Violet, & Brenda Reed
Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Buford & Ora Rusk Joiner
Brother- Marvin Joiner
Sister- Bernice Nesmith
Pallbearers will be- Dustin Stutts, Tyler Russ, Taylor Russ, Dakota Russ,
Paul Icolano & Paden Smith
