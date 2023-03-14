LOCAL OBITUARY

Jenice Frances Joiner White , age 81 of Killen, AL passed away Friday March 10, 2023 at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehab after a extended illness.  she was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.worked for Reynolds/Wise Alloys,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday March17, 2023 at 2:00 pm Kerry Russ will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Baptist Church Cemetery

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday March 16, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Husband-                      Preston Travis White                          Killen, AL

2-Sons-                          Keith Russ (Denise)                             Bonnertown, TN

                                       Kerry Russ (Michelle)                         Lebanon, TN

1-Daughter-                  Kim Stutts (Tony)                                Five Points, TN

1-Stepdaughter-           Karen Icolano (Paul)                           Athens, AL

1-Brother-                    Harvey Joiner                                       Nashville, TN

1-Sister-                        Jeanette Kirby                                      Five Points, TN

6-Grandchildren-        Dustin Stutts, Tyler Russ, Taylor, Russ

                                      Jordan Russ, Shay Smith, & Dakota Russ

4-Great Grandchildren- Kendall, Kinlee, & Reagan Stutts

                                          Amelia Russ

4-Step Grandchildren-   Mary Icolano, Gene & Steven Violet, & Brenda Reed

Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive

Preceded In Death By:

Parents-  Buford  & Ora Rusk Joiner

Brother-  Marvin Joiner

Sister-      Bernice Nesmith

Pallbearers will be- Dustin Stutts, Tyler Russ, Taylor Russ, Dakota Russ,

                                  Paul Icolano & Paden Smith

