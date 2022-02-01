LOCAL OBITUARY

Jennie Smith Brown , age 78 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, February 01, 2022 at home.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,  a homemaker,and a member of Loretto United Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at the church from 1 to 2..  Jeff Jacob will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Son-                            Chris Brown (Audrey)                                    Loretto, TN        

3 Grandchildren-      Elizabeth Brown                                              Loretto, TN 

                                    Walker Brown                                                 Loretto, TN 

                                    Jake Brown                                                      Loretto, TN 

Sister in law-             Diane Brown                                                    Loretto, TN 

The family would like to give a special thank you her caregivers: 

Shirley Bedford, Debbie Miller, Diona Bonee, & Jana Huntley 

Preceded in death by: 

Husband- Milton Brown 

Brother- Robert Gerald Smith 

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Loretto United Methdoist Church Building or Youth Fund.  

