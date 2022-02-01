Jennie Smith Brown , age 78 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, February 01, 2022 at home. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a homemaker,and a member of Loretto United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Mrs. Brown will lie in state at the church from 1 to 2.. Jeff Jacob will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Chris Brown (Audrey) Loretto, TN
3 Grandchildren- Elizabeth Brown Loretto, TN
Walker Brown Loretto, TN
Jake Brown Loretto, TN
Sister in law- Diane Brown Loretto, TN
The family would like to give a special thank you her caregivers:
Shirley Bedford, Debbie Miller, Diona Bonee, & Jana Huntley
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Milton Brown
Brother- Robert Gerald Smith
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Loretto United Methdoist Church Building or Youth Fund.
