LOCAL OBIT 2

Jennifer Ann Hamm, 42, of Killen, passed away August 16, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center.  She was a member of North Carolina Church of Christ. 

Survivors include:

            Grandmother:  Christine Holden

            Father:  Larry Hamm (Becky)

            Half sisters:  Kimberly Hamm, Tonia Frederick Hamm, Melissa Hamm & Debbie Hamm

Aunts:  Vickey Thompson & Kathy Staggs (Randy)

            Good Friend:  Darrell Payne

            Numerous nieces, nephews & friends

Preceded in death by:

            Mother:  Wanda Kay Holden

            Grandfather:  Doyle Holden

            Aunt:  Linda Holden

            Uncle:  Wayne Holden

            Cousins:  James Earl Junior Staggs & Rickey Holden

Visitation will be Monday, August 21, 2023, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel.  Burial will be at North Carolina Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Stanley King, Scotty King, Randall King, Darell Payne, Kenny Holden & Chris Holden.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. 

