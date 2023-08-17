Jennifer Ann Hamm, 42, of Killen, passed away August 16, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of North Carolina Church of Christ.
Survivors include:
Grandmother: Christine Holden
Father: Larry Hamm (Becky)
Half sisters: Kimberly Hamm, Tonia Frederick Hamm, Melissa Hamm & Debbie Hamm
Aunts: Vickey Thompson & Kathy Staggs (Randy)
Good Friend: Darrell Payne
Numerous nieces, nephews & friends
Preceded in death by:
Mother: Wanda Kay Holden
Grandfather: Doyle Holden
Aunt: Linda Holden
Uncle: Wayne Holden
Cousins: James Earl Junior Staggs & Rickey Holden
Visitation will be Monday, August 21, 2023, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at North Carolina Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Stanley King, Scotty King, Randall King, Darell Payne, Kenny Holden & Chris Holden.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
