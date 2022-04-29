Jennifer Gail Hill, age 52, wife of Chris Hill and a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away
on Monday, April 25, 2022 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30 th at 11:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church
in Lawrenceburg. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the 11:00
AM service. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jennifer was born November 4, 1969, in Lawrenceburg and was the daughter of the late Floyd
Rosson and the late Edith White Rosson. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years,
Chris Hill of Lawrenceburg; son, Dalton Hill of Lawrenceburg; daughter, Kirstie Boyd of
Murfreesboro; brother, Jerry Rosson of Murfreesboro; and sister, Carolyn Smith of
Lawrenceburg.
