Jennifer Parrish, 33, of Florence died Thursday, August 11, 2022.
She was born March 23,1989 to Dedie and Randy Parrish of Florence, Alabama. She was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County. She had a great love for the country and every animal that she could find to take care of.
She was preceded in death by her dad Randy Parrish.
She is survived by her children Jesse,Darius and Jayden; mother Dedie Parrish/Telli; siblings, Jennifer Lynn Parrish, Christopher and Katreese; grandparents, Jimmy and Kaye Walden; aunt's and uncle's and many cousins.
We will celebrate her life on Thursday August 18th,2022 at West Lauderdale Cowboy Church on Highway 20 in Central at 6:00P.M.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Parrish as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.