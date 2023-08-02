Jennifer Shelton of Pulaski, TN passed away on July 29th, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born on September 24th, 1975 and was 47 years old.
Jennifer was a loving wife, sister, and friend. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, and listening to live music. She loved to swim in her free time and loved her cats.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023 at 11:00am at New Zion Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.
Jennifer was preceded in death by, her parents, James “Bill” Shelton and Ruby Darlene Cline Fralix.
She is survived by,
Her husband, Matthew Langley of Pulaski, TN
Brothers, Ronnie Fralix of Pulaski, TN
Michael Fralix of Pulaski, TN
And other extended family members.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Jennifer
