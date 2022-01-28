Jeri Shawn Holley of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away on January 25, 2022 at the age of 61. She was born in Peoria, Illinois on May 31, 1960.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School class dearly. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved her dog.
A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 6:00pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral will be at 6:00pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jeremiah “Jerry” and Joyce Holley.
She is survived by,
Sisters, Wanda Wolaver Martin of Pulaski, TN
Tina Holley of Pulaski, TN
Brother-in-law, Bobby Beech of Pulaski, TN
Nieces and Nephews: Jeremy Chapman, Holly (Jeremy) Chapman, Meredith (John Michael) Adgent, Brock Griggs, Bryan Wolaver, and Blake (Dana) Wolaver
3 Great nieces and 3 great nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Jeri Shawn Holley.
