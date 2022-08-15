Jerry “Jake” Canerday, 76, passed away August 5, 2022, in West Columbia, South Carolina. He was a lifelong resident of Lauderdale County and moved to South Carolina to spend time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, O’Neal and Eva Mae Canerday.
Jake is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Marsha; daughter, Angela Sims (Pat); son, Jerry Canerday (Rebecca); six grandchildren that called him grumps, Reno Sims (Hannah), Caitlynn and Brooklynn Sims, Abby Davis, Mesa and Riatta Canerday.
A celebration of Jake's life will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Elkins East Chapel at 10 AM.
