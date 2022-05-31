LOCAL OBITUARY

Jerry Clyde Novem , age 62 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at NAMC after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a self employed contractor,and a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM.  Dennis Hanvey & Jeff Tingle will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Wade Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Wife-                               Charlotte Novem                                  St. Joseph, TN

Sons-                               Justin Cornelius Novem (Donna)        Newman, GA

                                         Nicky Hughes (Hayley)                        Loretto, TN

                                         Jason C. Novem                                    Ethridge, TN

                                         Jacob C. Novem                                   St. Joseph, TN

Daughters-                     Brandy Novem Richardson (Josh)       Leoma, TN

                                         Carli Novem                                         St. Joseph, TN

Step Son-                       Troy Perry (Sara)                                  Ashland City, TN

Brothers-                       Michael Novem          

                                        Scott Novem

Sisters-                           Dottie Staggs

                                        Jo Lloyd

                                       Cindy Stults

Grandchildren- Reanna, Kerigan, James, Hadleigh, Jasper, Mason, Jayden,

J.C., Noah, & Canaan

Several Nieces & Nephews, Cousins & Many Wonderful Friends

Preceded in death by: Parents- J.C. Novem & Gladys Virginia Malone Novem

Siblings- Roy & Foy Novem, Glenn Novem, Jean Kimbrell, & Cathy Dodd

Pallbearers will be: Timmy Purser, Barry Purser, Stevie Purser, Junior Littrell,

Ronnie Bates, & Daniel Novem

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Troy Perry, Ray Bates, Quincy Malone, &

Paul Purser

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Novem as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

