Jerry Clyde Novem , age 62 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at NAMC after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a self employed contractor,and a member of Iron City Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Dennis Hanvey & Jeff Tingle will be officiating. Burial will follow in Wade Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Charlotte Novem St. Joseph, TN
Sons- Justin Cornelius Novem (Donna) Newman, GA
Nicky Hughes (Hayley) Loretto, TN
Jason C. Novem Ethridge, TN
Jacob C. Novem St. Joseph, TN
Daughters- Brandy Novem Richardson (Josh) Leoma, TN
Carli Novem St. Joseph, TN
Step Son- Troy Perry (Sara) Ashland City, TN
Brothers- Michael Novem
Scott Novem
Sisters- Dottie Staggs
Jo Lloyd
Cindy Stults
Grandchildren- Reanna, Kerigan, James, Hadleigh, Jasper, Mason, Jayden,
J.C., Noah, & Canaan
Several Nieces & Nephews, Cousins & Many Wonderful Friends
Preceded in death by: Parents- J.C. Novem & Gladys Virginia Malone Novem
Siblings- Roy & Foy Novem, Glenn Novem, Jean Kimbrell, & Cathy Dodd
Pallbearers will be: Timmy Purser, Barry Purser, Stevie Purser, Junior Littrell,
Ronnie Bates, & Daniel Novem
Honorary Pallbearers will be: Troy Perry, Ray Bates, Quincy Malone, &
Paul Purser
