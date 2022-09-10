Jerry Dan Pruett, age 80 of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Vanderbilt from complications from a car accident. He was a long time employee at Walmart and was most commonly known as a Walmart greeter. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He was also a devoted fan of NCIS. He had a great love for his family, friends, and also for his grandpups.
Jerry was born September 7, 2022 in Culleoka, TN to Virgil Malcolm Pruett and Myron Lillian Warren Pruett. Survivors include, daughters Danika Crigger of Pulaski and Kim (Rodney) Burrow of Pulaski, grandchildren Shana Pruett, Sean Pruett, Harley Pruett, Trinity Pruett, William (Vyanh) Felty, Suzan (Rodney) Mealer, Sara (Kyle) Owens, Dalton (Dakota) Burrow, and Annlise Olejnik. He is also survived by his stepson Mark (Gretchen) Olejnik and many other stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his 3 wives, Sara Sue Bressler Pruett, Carol Shoemaker, and Mildred Goldfourth, a sister, Elaine Bevers, son Jemel Pruett, and a great grandchild Billy Joe Pruett.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 2-8pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 3pm Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Carr & Erwin Chapel with interment in Wright’s Cemetery.
Donations may be made to animal rescues or shelters, Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, or St Jude.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
