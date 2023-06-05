Jerry Edward Cromwell, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, June 02, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Singer Corporation after 50 years of service, and a member of Mars Hill United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lonzo and Manna Lou Bonner Cromwell; and one brother, Royce Cromwell.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Cottrell Cromwell of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Bryon Cromwell (Angela) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Jim Bonner of Fayetteville, TN; two grandchildren, Spencer Cromwell and Blake Cromwell, both of Murfreesboro, TN; and one great-grandchild, Liam Cromwell of Murfreesboro, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Monday, June 05, 2023, at Mars Hill United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at Mars Hill United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM Monday, June 05, 2023, with Billy Beal officiating. Interment will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
