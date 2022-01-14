Jerry Edward Poe , age 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at home. He was a native of Altoona, AL, A United States Navy Veteran, a retired Pastor/Carpenter,a member of the Masonic Lodge and Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Liberty Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Steve Seaton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Liberty Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Sons- Jerry A. Poe (Pamela) Harvest, AL
Steven Poe Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughters- Rebecca Barnett (Jim) Lawrenceburg, TN
Elaine Gibson (Frankie) Pulaski, TN
6 Grandchildren
8 Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Wife- Betty Barrow Poe
Daughter- Lila Louise Poe
Grandson- Samuel Allen Poe
Parents- Elmer & Lila Cheeves Poe
Brothers- Macon Poe & Rusty Poe
Sisters- Margaret Vickery & Sue Troxel
