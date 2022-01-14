Poe

Jerry Edward Poe , age 83 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at home.  He was a native of Altoona, AL,  A United States Navy Veteran, a retired Pastor/Carpenter,a member of the Masonic Lodge and Liberty Grove Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Liberty Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Steve Seaton will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors are:

Sons-                           Jerry A. Poe (Pamela)                              Harvest, AL

                                    Steven Poe                                                 Lawrenceburg, TN

Daughters-                Rebecca Barnett (Jim)                              Lawrenceburg, TN

                                   Elaine Gibson (Frankie)                           Pulaski, TN

6 Grandchildren

8 Great Grandchildren

Preceded In Death By:

Wife-                  Betty Barrow Poe

Daughter-          Lila Louise Poe

Grandson-         Samuel Allen Poe

Parents-             Elmer & Lila Cheeves Poe

Brothers-           Macon Poe & Rusty Poe

Sisters-              Margaret Vickery & Sue Troxel

     

     

