On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Jerry S. Lands, age 81, of Westpoint, TN, went to be with Jesus and the loved ones who have gone before him. It was after a long-suffering battle with dementia, and its effects on his earthly body. His family takes comfort in knowing his suffering is over although he will be terribly missed by all.
Jerry worked for five years from 1966 to 1971 at Murray Ohio Manufacturing Company before he started his 40 plus year career of truck driving. Trucking started first with Paulie Brazier then Ranger Transportation and ended with his retirement from Southeast Carriers. He excelled at his career as a truck driver, traveling all over the USA, and earned Safe Driver award in the Million Mile Club while working for Landstar/Ranger Company. He enjoyed his work and has made many friends along the way. Trucking was in his blood, and he rarely missed a day of work. It was in November of 2011 when he fell from a trailer and fractured his hip that he was forced to retire.
Jerry was a Christian and a member of the West Point Baptist Church. He attended regularly until the horrible disease of Alzheimer’s affected him.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Fred W. Lands, Sr. and Mary Velma Stockard Lands, two brothers: Charles Franklin (Sonny) Lands and Fred W. Lands, Jr.; and two sisters, Marjorie Lands Hunter and Cathie Lands Corbitt.
Jerry leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Shirley Camron Lands of Westpoint, TN; three children including, a daughter, Rhena Oplinger (Kevin) of Lakeland, FL, a son, Brent Lands (Holly) of Cookeville, TN, and the youngest daughter, Tonya Gobble (Scottie) of Lawrenceburg, TN. He is also survived by his sister Iva Lands O’Connell of Florida; and three grandchildren: Dakota Lands, Ashley Oplinger, and Matthew Oplinger (Briauna); and his cat “Fluff Butt”. He also leaves behind many friends he has made on life’s journey. He will be missed by all!
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 29, 2023, with Jerry McLain officiating. Interment will follow at Center Point Methodist Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
