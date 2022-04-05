LOCAL OBITUARY

Jerry Lee Howard , age 77 of Lexington, AL passed away March 3, 2022 at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,a computer programmer,and of the Baptist faith.  A Graveside Service will be held at Bonnertown Cemetery on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 am.   

Survivors are: 

1 Son-                              Lee Howard                                  Franklin, TN 

1 Daughter-                    Melissa Gray                                Murfreesboro, TN 

1 Brother-                       Roger Howard                              Lexington, AL 

2 Sisters-                        Myra Sandlin                                 Leoma, TN 

                                        Margie Harlan                              Lexington, AL 

5 Grandchildren 

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you