Jerry Lee Howard , age 77 of Lexington, AL passed away March 3, 2022 at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,a computer programmer,and of the Baptist faith. A Graveside Service will be held at Bonnertown Cemetery on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 am.
Survivors are:
1 Son- Lee Howard Franklin, TN
1 Daughter- Melissa Gray Murfreesboro, TN
1 Brother- Roger Howard Lexington, AL
2 Sisters- Myra Sandlin Leoma, TN
Margie Harlan Lexington, AL
5 Grandchildren
