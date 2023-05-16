Jerry Lee Mashburn , age 56 of Florence, AL passed away May 12, 2023 at UAB Hospital. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,self-employed Construction worker,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Brock Kilburn will be officiating. Burial will follow in Grisham Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Mother- Ruth Balch Mashburn Loretto, TN
Son- BJ Mashburn Loretto, TN
Brother- Chris Mashburn Loretto, TN
Sisters- Angie Mashburn McNally Tuscumbia, AL
Cindy Mashburn Butler Sheffield, AL
6 Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Father- Billy Joe Mashburn
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.