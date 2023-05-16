LOCAL OBITUARY

Jerry Lee Mashburn , age 56 of Florence, AL passed away May 12, 2023 at UAB Hospital. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,self-employed Construction worker,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm Brock Kilburn will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Grisham Cemetery

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Mother-                          Ruth Balch Mashburn                             Loretto, TN

Son-                                BJ Mashburn                                            Loretto, TN

Brother-                         Chris Mashburn                                       Loretto, TN

Sisters-                           Angie Mashburn McNally                       Tuscumbia, AL

                                       Cindy Mashburn Butler                           Sheffield, AL

6 Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Father- Billy Joe Mashburn

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

 

 

