Jerry Lee Sandlin, age 60 of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a farmer, and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church. 

Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm.  Murray Paul Gordon will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are his mother Kathryn Sandlin of Leoma, daughter Brittney Adams of Lawrenceburg, brother Danny Sandlin (Brenda) of Raleigh, NC; sisters Judy Springer (Kenny) of Leoma, and Terri Gobble (Jerry) of Leoma; grandson Clint Seymore of Lawrenceburg, several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father Glynn R. Sandlin.

