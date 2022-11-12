Jerry Lee Sandlin, age 60 of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a farmer, and a member of Antioch United Methodist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Murray Paul Gordon will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are his mother Kathryn Sandlin of Leoma, daughter Brittney Adams of Lawrenceburg, brother Danny Sandlin (Brenda) of Raleigh, NC; sisters Judy Springer (Kenny) of Leoma, and Terri Gobble (Jerry) of Leoma; grandson Clint Seymore of Lawrenceburg, several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father Glynn R. Sandlin.
