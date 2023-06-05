Jerry Lloyd Fleeman, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, June 02, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Peoria, IL, a self-employed painter, and a member of Thousand Hills Cowboy Church. Mr. Fleeman served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Flora Shults Fleeman; and one daughter, Vicki Fleeman.
He is survived by one son, Adam Fleeman of Loretto, TN; two grandchildren, Hannah Fleeman of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Braeden Fleeman of Fort Polk, LA; and two sisters, JoAnn Cline of Toluca, IL, and Juanita Harms of Peoria, IL.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday, June 09, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, June 09, 2023, with Boomer Harris officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
