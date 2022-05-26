Jerry Mack Jenkins was born January 23, 1956 in Waynesboro, TN the son of the late Jim and Maude Nix Jenkins. He was united in marriage to Rachel Rainey on April 16, 1974. He was known for being a Jack of all trades. Mr. Jenkins departed this life on May 24, 2022 at his home in Iron City, TN at the age of 66 years, 4 months, and 1 day.
He is survived by his wife Rachel (Rainey) Jenkins; two sons, Jeremy Lynn Jenkins, and Tommy Lynn Jenkins; a daughter, Amanda Michelle (Jenkins) Binley, all of Iron City, TN; three sisters, Nanny Jackson of Collinwood, TN, Mary Childress of Five Points, TN, and Alta Franks of Petersville, AL; and five grandchildren, Jacob Jenkins, Zander Jenkins, Sophie Jenkins, George Binkley, and Ayla Binkley.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Jenkins was preceded in death by two sisters, AltaLee Murphy and Betsy Harrington, and two brothers, Jimmy Jenkins and James Jenkins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm service time at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN, with Steve Seaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery at Collinwood, TN. Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family.
