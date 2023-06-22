Jerry Mason Aymett, age 73 of Pulaski, passed away Wednesday June, 21, 2023 at NHC Maury TCC.
Mr. Aymett was born in Pulaski, TN on July 27, 1949 to the late George Gregory Aymett and Mary Lou West Aymett. Jerry proudly served his country in the Army. Mr. Aymett was a retired truck driver working for Maremont Gabriel, had a love of fishing, bird watching, and farming. He was also a member of the Mt. Olivet Methodist Church and was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Pat Mason.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Aymett of Lynnville, son Greg Aymett of Pulaski, step son Harvy Spivy (Wendy Adams) of Lynnville, step daughter Delissa Spivy of Pulaski, 2 step-granddaughters, 3 step great-grandchildren, and a special fur-baby Domino.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
