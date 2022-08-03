Jerry Mitchell Taylor , age 74 of Five Points, TN passed away Monday August 1, 2022 at Home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Giles Co,TN.An E-5 Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War,Retired Teacher/Coach, and a member of the Church of Christ. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday August 3, 2022 at 3:30 pm. Doy Hollman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Joy Williams Taylor Five Points, TN
Son- Trent Taylor (Riley) Five Points, TN
Daughters- Julie Taylor Five Points, TN
Tatum Taylor (Delana) Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother- Tommy Taylor (Kim) Pulaski, TN
Sister- Imogene Ryan Madison, MS
2-Grandchildren- Reece & Remi
Many Furbabies & Special Furbaby Nurse Piper
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Edward N. & Kathleen Tatum Taylor
Brother- Edward N. "Buster" Taylor III
Pallbearers- Trent Taylor- David Suratt- Barrett Earnest
Denny Lea- Rylie Earnest- Eddie Walls
Honorary Pallbearers- Any Former players, coaches & referees
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.