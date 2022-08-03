LOCAL OBITUARY

Jerry Mitchell Taylor , age 74 of Five Points, TN passed away Monday August 1, 2022 at Home surrounded by his family.  He was a native of Giles Co,TN.An E-5 Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Vietnam War,Retired Teacher/Coach, and a member of the Church of Christ.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday August 3, 2022 at 3:30 pm.  Doy Hollman will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Five Points Church of Christ Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                      Joy Williams Taylor                                 Five Points, TN 

Son-                        Trent Taylor (Riley)                                 Five Points, TN 

Daughters-             Julie Taylor                                               Five Points, TN 

                               Tatum Taylor (Delana)                             Lawrenceburg, TN 

Brother-                Tommy Taylor (Kim)                                Pulaski, TN 

Sister-                     Imogene Ryan                                           Madison, MS 

2-Grandchildren- Reece & Remi 

Many Furbabies & Special Furbaby Nurse Piper 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-    Edward N. & Kathleen Tatum Taylor 

Brother-   Edward N. "Buster" Taylor III 

Pallbearers- Trent Taylor- David Suratt- Barrett Earnest 

                      Denny Lea- Rylie Earnest- Eddie Walls 

Honorary Pallbearers- Any Former players, coaches & referees 

      

