Jerry O. Parish, age 80, of Summertown, TN, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Amory, MS, and a member of Unity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a drag racer for many years and loved showing racking horses with his son and grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oneal and Susie Hollaway Parish; and one son, Randy Parish.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Parish; one son, Rick Parish (Cindy); four grandchildren, Tyler Parish (Katelyn), Nic Parish (Sara), Garrett Parish, and Anna Caroline Parish; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Kate Parish, Colt Parish, Milo Parish, and Bodey Parish.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church in Summertown, TN with Brandon Smith officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.