Jerry O. Parish, age 80, of Summertown, TN, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his residence.  He was a native of Amory, MS, and a member of Unity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.  He was a drag racer for many years and loved showing racking horses with his son and grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oneal and Susie Hollaway Parish; and one son, Randy Parish.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Parish; one son, Rick Parish (Cindy); four grandchildren, Tyler Parish (Katelyn), Nic Parish (Sara), Garrett Parish, and Anna Caroline Parish; four great-grandchildren, Taylor Kate Parish, Colt Parish, Milo Parish, and Bodey Parish.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Unity Baptist Church in Summertown, TN with Brandon Smith officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

