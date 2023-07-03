Jerry O'Neal Ray, age 61, of Westpoint, TN passed away Sunday, July 02, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a truck driver for Crews Logging, and a member of Knobb Creek Community Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Alford Ray; and one grandson, Connor Rex Chambers.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Benita Ray of Westpoint, TN; one daughter, Kimberly Chambers (Jon) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, James Ray of Westpoint, TN, and Phillip Ray of Huntsville, AL; two grandchildren, Brandi Chambers and Colton Chambers both of Lawrenceburg, TN; mother, Bertha L. Ray of Westpoint, TN; two brothers, Raymond Ray (Christy) and Eddie Ray both of Westpoint, TN; and two sisters, Carolyn Baxter (Phil) of Summertown, TN, and Menda Boyd (Jerry) of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 05, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Ray Family Cemetery, 89 Lawrence Ridge Road, Westpoint, TN, at 3:30 PM Thursday, July 06, 2023, with Steve Nave officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.