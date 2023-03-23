LOCAL OBITUARY

Jerry "Fuzz" Sizemore, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN.  He was a native of Hindman, KY, and retired from Advance Auto Parts where he was a manager.  He enjoyed woodworking and also had a green thumb.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Fannie Jewell Fields Sizemore.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Adair Sizemore of Lawrenceburg, TN; seven children, Jerri Foster (Matt) of Baxter, TN, Sheri Waters (Brian) of Carthage, TN, April Blalock (Isiah) of Summertown, TN, Dustin Sizemore (Ashley) of Iron City, TN, Faith Norwood of Lawrenceburg, TN, Joy Burleson of London, KY, and Denny Burleson (Mary Leigh) of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sisters, Betty Jo Hunt of Linden, TN, Berdina McClosky of Springfield, OH, and Verna Sharpe of Orlando, FL; two brothers, Marty Sizemore of Kingston, TN and Bruce Sizemore of Cana, VA; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 5:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023, with Richard Clinard officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

