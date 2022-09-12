LOCAL OBITUARY

Jerry Wayne Carter 69, of Florence died Friday, September 09, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022,5-7 PM  at Elkins Funeral Home. Services will be Wednesday, September 14, 2022,  at 11 AM at Elkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded by his parents, Glen Ivy and Comadell Carter.

Survivors include, wife, Diane Fulton Carter;  children, Stephanie Carter, Chris Carter, Matthew Carter (Whitney), Melissa Koger, and Chris Fulton; grandchildren, Steven, Makayla, Turner, Alexis, and Madison; great grandchildren, KJ, Kylyn, Kavani, Ryla, and Kyngston; sister, Glenda White and Joann Hall; brother, David Carter. 

Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

