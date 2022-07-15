Jerry Wayne "Hippy Dippy Weatherman" Brink, age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a former employee at Brink Lumber Company, and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Louis and Margaret Christine Smith Brink.
He is survived by several cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, July 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home with a prayer vigil at 7:00 PM. Funeral mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with Father Andrew Forsythe officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
