Jerry Wayne Jaco, age 69, of Summertown, TN passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and a retired cook from Goose Creek Inn. Mr. Jaco served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clessie Thomas Jaco, Sr. and Willie Lemay Jaco; seven brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by one sister, Edna Gant of Somerville, AL; one brother, Clessie Jaco, Jr. of Spring Hill, TN; several nieces, nephews; and special friend, Betty Long of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022, at Whispering Hills Free Church of God. Funeral services will be conducted at Whispering Hills Free Church of God at 3:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022, with Bill Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Brace Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
