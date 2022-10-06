Jerry Wayne Kelly, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, October 04, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Pulaski. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and a retired truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Tom "JT" and Jettie Louise South Kelly; his wife, Kathy June Rosson Kelly; one son, John Wayne Kelly; one daughter, Christy Eddins; one sister, Carol Chapman; and two nephews.
He is survived by his special friend, Martha Graham of Columbia, TN; one grandson, Chris Eddins (Susie) of West Point, TN; two granddaughters, Tiffany Eddins of Loretto, TN and Josie RayAnn Kelly of Lawrenceburg, TN; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Dewayne Kelly (Tish), Carson Kelly, and Darren Kelly, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; one niece and three nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at New Mt. Lebanon Cemetery at 11:00 AM Sunday, October 09, 2022. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
