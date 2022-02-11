Jerry Wayne Moore , age 73 of Summertown, TN passed away Thursday February 10, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical center after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War,retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday February 12, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with Military Honors at graveside.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday February 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Brenda Greene Moore Summertown, TN
Sons- Bryan Moore (Jodi) Revilo, TN
Michael Moore (Sherry) Rogersville, AL
Daughters- Alisha Brawner (Zach) Summertown, TN
Tammi Brown (Darrell) Lawrenceburg, TN
Step Mother- Trudy Moore Lawrenceburg, TN
4-Brothers- Charlie Moore Loretto, TN
Doyle Moore Lawrenceburg, TN
Tharon Moore Lawrenceburg, TN
Scott Moore Five Points, TN
Sister- Samantha Childress Rogersville, AL
10-Grandchildren
7-Great Grandchildren
