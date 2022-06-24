Jerry Wayne (Smitty) Smith, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee.
Smitty was born on September 17, 1952, to William “Bill” and Betty Smith in Lawrence County, Tennessee.
From the day he was born, Smitty had always been a fighter. As a baby, he spent many days in the hospital after he was born. He continued to show how hard he would fight any battle he came across. Smitty was also very social. He never met a stranger. You could sit down next to him not knowing you and you would leave with Smitty knowing everything about you. He had a way about himself that allowed people to open up to him and talk to him.
Smitty loved to fish and go camping with his family. He would ride around at the lake on his golf cart saying hello and catching up with all his friends and neighbors. He also enjoyed supporting the Tennessee Volunteers play football. Smitty also had a unique sense of humor. He was quick-witted and fun.
Smitty above all, loved spending time with his family. He cherished every moment he had with them and will be forever close in their hearts. His granddaughters were the love of his life. He was called PaPa by his granddaughters and all their friends.
Smitty has been reunited with his brother: Tony Smith and his beloved dog Bentley.
Smitty is survived by the love of his life and wife of 49 years: Deb Smith; son: Kris (Lori) Smith; granddaughters: Emma and Gracee Smith; parents: Bill and Betty Smith; siblings: Jeff (Linda) Smith, Joan (Jimmy) Konig, and Judy (Danny) Dickson; and sister in law: Angie Smith.
A service for Smitty will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Williams Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant with William Owens officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to the start of the service at Williams Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. Smitty’s local Masonic Lodge will be providing a special Mason service prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Mark Reynolds, Frank James, John Nolen, JoJo Sanders, Terry Brewer, Tim Rail, Jeremy Rail, Nathan Rail, John Byrd, Randall Faulkner, Bradley Woodard, Michael Smith, Kade Smith, and Travis Moore.
