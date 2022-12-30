Jill Pulley, age 45, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and loved animals, especially her fur baby, Sophie.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Flick and Jewell Peppers Gibbs; and paternal grandparents, William D. and Mable Davis Pulley.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Carolyn Gibbs Pulley of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, John Pulley (Roy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to FOLCA-Friends of Lawrence County Animals, Clothe Our Kids Lawrence County, or Abigail's Plan. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.