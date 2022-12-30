LOCAL OBITUARY

Jill Pulley, age 45, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her residence.  She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and loved animals, especially her fur baby, Sophie.  

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Flick and Jewell Peppers Gibbs; and paternal grandparents, William D. and Mable Davis Pulley.

She is survived by her parents, Robert and Carolyn Gibbs Pulley of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, John Pulley (Roy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.  The family suggests memorials be made to FOLCA-Friends of Lawrence County Animals, Clothe Our Kids Lawrence County, or Abigail's Plan.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

 
To plant a tree in memory of Jill Pulley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

