Jimmy Hardin Tilley, age 70, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Hardin County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio and Assurance Operations Corporation, and of the Church of God Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Charity Franks Tilley.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Tilley of Lawrenceburg, TN; three daughters, Crystal Kilburn (James), Brenda Adams (Jonathon), and Peggy Wyatt (Jamie), all of Lawrenceburg, TN; six grandchildren; one brother, Tom Tilley (Jewel) of Collinwood, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022, with Charles Fritts officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
