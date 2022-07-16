Jimmy Clayton Gowen , age 85 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday July 15, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. He was a native of Limestone Co,AL.A Veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean war, Retired from Kroger,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Service will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday July 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Chris Gowen and Hobert Seymore will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Baptist Cemetery with Military Honors at graveside.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday July 17, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Rocky Springer Leoma, TN
Chris Gowen (Kim) Bowling Green, KY
Rick Gowen Leoma, TN
Jerry Gowen (Melina) Leoma, TN
Daughters- Drenda Brown (Donnie) Lawrenceburg, TN
Melinda Tidwell (Hoyt II) Westpoint, TN
Sister- Carolyn Jones (Lynden) Five Points, TN
15-Grandchildren
5-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Wife- Sandra Sue Gowen
Brothers- Charles Gowen
A.D. Gowen
Willard Gowen
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
